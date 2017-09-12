Trio sentenced in Lincolnton drug investigation - | WBTV Charlotte

Trio sentenced in Lincolnton drug investigation

Betsy Fredell (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office) Betsy Fredell (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
Jimmie Ward (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office) Jimmie Ward (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
James Fredell (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office) James Fredell (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Three people charged in a drug investigation were sentenced last Monday. 

Lincoln County deputies say Jimmy Ward, 42, Betsy Fredell, 33, and James Fredell, 39, were all arrested in 2016. In two of the cases, the suspects were involved in selling opioid pain pills to an undercover detective, deputies say. 

In the other case, deputies say the suspect possessed a firearm while being a convicted felon. Over a half ounce of methamphetamine was seized in that case. 

Ward, Betsy Fredell and James Fredell all entered guilty pleas Monday.

Jimmy Ward was convicted of one felony count of possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and admitted to his status as a habitual felon.  He received a sentence of 103 to136 months in the NC Department of Corrections.

Betsy Fredell was convicted of three felony counts of trafficking opiates, conspiring to traffic opiates, possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. She received a sentence of 70 to 93 months in the NC Department of Corrections.

James Fredell was convicted of two felony counts of trafficking opiates. He received a sentence of 70 to 93 months in the NC Department of Corrections.

Deputies urge citizens to report any suspicious drug activity to the tip line at 704-736-8606 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909, where a reward of up to $1,000 is possible. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

