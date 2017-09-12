State of Emergency lifted for Caldwell County

A State of Emergency that was issued for Caldwell County Monday due to the remnants of Hurricane Irma was lifted Tuesday morning.

The State of Emergency went into effect at 4 p.m. Monday. Chairman Randy Church issued a "termination order effective immediately for the declaration which was made on September 11, 2017" Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, "Caldwell County was fortunate enough to be spared from the majority of the severe weather related to the remnants of Hurricane Irma, and had no disruption in emergency services response and only minimal impacts to other public services, primarily public utilities."

On Monday, Church said the possible heavy rain and wind could disrupt emergency service response or other public services and utilities. The declaration came as power outages and reports of downed trees began to spread across the WBTV viewing area.

"It is now time to shift our focus to our partners in neighboring counties and states and assist in the recovery efforts," Dino DiBernardi, who is the emergency services director, said. "We would like to thank the County’s leadership and the citizens for remaining vigilant and preparing for what could have been a tremendous impact on Caldwell County; preparedness is always the best course of action.”

