Pets abandoned, evacuated during Irma in search of a home

Multiple pets evacuated from a Humane Society in Georgia during Hurricane Irma are in need of a home.

Staff and volunteers at the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia were forced to load up nearly 100 animals to get them to safety.

"They drove two hours inland to Waycross, Georgia, where the animals rode out the storm in crates inside Okefenokee Camp Ground," Humane Society workers say. "They’ll travel back to Brunswick when they receive the all clear from county officials."

All the animals are up for adoption, including animals that were abandoned or surrendered before the storm hit.

More information can be found at www.hsscg.org. The public can also call 912-254-6246.

