Teen killed, two others injured in Monroe wreck

A 17-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Monroe Monday afternoon.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the wreck occurred around 4 p.m. on Secrest Shortcut Road just east of Rocky River Road near Lexie Lane.

Police said a 18-year-old was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer and heading eastbound on Secrest Shortcut Road when the the teen overcorrected and crossed the center line of traffic. The teen's vehicle was then struck by a man who was driving a 1997 Toyota pickup truck.

A second teen who was the passenger in the Ford Explorer, identified as Daniel Hester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old and the Toyota driver both received minor injuries.

Police say charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.