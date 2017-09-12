Teen killed, two others injured in Monroe wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

Teen killed, two others injured in Monroe wreck

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
MONROE, NC (WBTV) -

A 17-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Monroe Monday afternoon. 

According to the Monroe Police Department, the wreck occurred around 4 p.m. on Secrest Shortcut Road just east of Rocky River Road near Lexie Lane. 

Police said a 18-year-old was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer and heading eastbound on Secrest Shortcut Road when the the teen overcorrected and crossed the center line of traffic. The teen's vehicle was then struck by a man who was driving a 1997 Toyota pickup truck. 

A second teen who was the passenger in the Ford Explorer, identified as Daniel Hester, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 18-year-old and the Toyota driver both received minor injuries. 

Police say charges are pending. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly