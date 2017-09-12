Man arrested in Hickory convenience store robbery, police chase

A man was arrested in a Hickory convenience store robbery Monday.
Hickory police say the Ronald's Superette was robbed at gunpoint around 2:01 p.m. Monday of an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect matching the description in the surveillance photos was identified as Dylan Charles Gremore.
Police say they attempted to stop Gremore, who was driving a white Nissan Maxima, and he refused, leading officers on a chase. Gremore was arrested around 10:30 p.m. at his home on 20th Ave Drive.
