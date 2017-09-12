Cooper to provide update on state's response to Irma

Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials are providing an update Tuesday morning on the state's response to Irma, which was recently downgraded to a tropical depression.

Cooper will be speaking at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh at 11:30 a.m.

Five shelters are open across the state for Florida evacuees, including in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. Those looking for shelters can call 211 for more information.

“We’re grateful that the brunt of the storm will miss us," Cooper said in a press conference Monday, "but our entire state will see some impacts from Irma and especially Western North Carolina."

Monday, emergency management was still on a level 1 activation.

Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma last Wednesday.

“Our thoughts are with those who have felt the direct impact of this storm, and North Carolina stands ready to provide support as needed,” Cooper said.?

