Cooper provides update on Irma aftermath

Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials provided an update Tuesday morning on the state's response to Irma, which was recently downgraded to a tropical depression.

Cooper is speaking at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

At least 68,000 homes were without power after Irma remnants moved through the state, Cooper said Tuesday. Trees and power lines are still down in some areas across the state and crews are working to make repairs.

Cooper said workers are working to clear roads, including a rock slide on U.S. 221. The National Forest Service and chainsaw crews have also been deployed.

The threat of heavy rain and strong winds will diminish throughout the day.

"Most of North Carolina has been very fortunate in the wake of Hurricane Irma," Cooper said.

"We're going to start demobilizing assets today, resources, that we don't think we need any more," the director of Emergency Management said.

Five shelters are open across the state for Florida evacuees, including in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. Those looking for shelters can call 211 for more information.

Around 400 meals have been served in shelters over the past few days.

“We’re grateful that the brunt of the storm will miss us," Cooper said in a press conference Monday, "but our entire state will see some impacts from Irma and especially Western North Carolina."

Monday, emergency management was still on a level 1 activation.

Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma last Wednesday.

“Our thoughts are with those who have felt the direct impact of this storm, and North Carolina stands ready to provide support as needed,” Cooper said.

