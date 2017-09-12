Cooper provides update on Irma aftermath - | WBTV Charlotte

Cooper provides update on Irma aftermath

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) -

Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials provided an update Tuesday morning on the state's response to Irma, which was recently downgraded to a tropical depression. 

Cooper is speaking at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

At least 68,000 homes were without power after Irma remnants moved through the state, Cooper said Tuesday. Trees and power lines are still down in some areas across the state and crews are working to make repairs. 

Cooper said workers are working to clear roads, including a rock slide on U.S. 221. The National Forest Service and chainsaw crews have also been deployed. 

The threat of heavy rain and strong winds will diminish throughout the day. 

"Most of North Carolina has been very fortunate in the wake of Hurricane Irma," Cooper said. 

"We're going to start demobilizing assets today, resources, that we don't think we need any more," the director of Emergency Management said. 

Five shelters are open across the state for Florida evacuees, including in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. Those looking for shelters can call 211 for more information. 

Around 400 meals have been served in shelters over the past few days.

“We’re grateful that the brunt of the storm will miss us," Cooper said in a press conference Monday, "but our entire state will see some impacts from Irma and especially Western North Carolina."

PREVIOUS: Gov. Cooper: 'We're not out of the woods yet'

Monday, emergency management was still on a level 1 activation. 

Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma last Wednesday.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for NC ahead of Irma

“Our thoughts are with those who have felt the direct impact of this storm, and North Carolina stands ready to provide support as needed,” Cooper said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Alexander Co sheriff arrests man, woman accused of larceny

    Alexander Co sheriff arrests man, woman accused of larceny

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:19:22 GMT

    A man and a woman are accused of trying to steal a four-wheeler from a home in Alexander County Friday.  According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Ryan Kirby and 33-year-old Tiffany Diane Huffman allegedly tried to steal an four-wheeler from a home on Friendship Ridge Road around 4:15 a.m. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman saw the suspects and "ordered them to stop." Deputies say Kirby refused to obey Bowman and a struggle ensued. Bowman plac...

    More >>

    A man and a woman are accused of trying to steal a four-wheeler from a home in Alexander County Friday.  According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Ryan Kirby and 33-year-old Tiffany Diane Huffman allegedly tried to steal an four-wheeler from a home on Friendship Ridge Road around 4:15 a.m. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman saw the suspects and "ordered them to stop." Deputies say Kirby refused to obey Bowman and a struggle ensued. Bowman plac...

    More >>

  • Polls open today in mayoral, council primaries. Here's what you need to know.

    Polls open today in mayoral, council primaries. Here's what you need to know.

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:17 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:17:31 GMT
    Voters line the machines at Precinct 008 at Myers Park Traditional School during a recent primary. (David T. Foster III | Charlotte Observer)Voters line the machines at Precinct 008 at Myers Park Traditional School during a recent primary. (David T. Foster III | Charlotte Observer)

    The primaries will essentially choose council members from three districts where there’s no general election.

    More >>

    The primaries will essentially choose council members from three districts where there’s no general election.

    More >>

  • Six men arrested in child predator sting operation in Lincoln County

    Six men arrested in child predator sting operation in Lincoln County

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:49:03 GMT
    (Lincolnton Police Department)(Lincolnton Police Department)

    Six men were arrested after a two month long undercover operation where detectives portrayed a child on social media.  According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the people were arrested after they arrived to a pre-determined location to the meet the undercover detectives, who were posing as minors, to have an "unlawful sexual relationship." The six men were each taken to the Lincoln County Jail.  Robert Richard Quigg, of Valdese, was charged with two counts...

    More >>

    Six men were arrested after a two month long undercover operation where detectives portrayed a child on social media.  According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the people were arrested after they arrived to a pre-determined location to the meet the undercover detectives, who were posing as minors, to have an "unlawful sexual relationship." The six men were each taken to the Lincoln County Jail.  Robert Richard Quigg, of Valdese, was charged with two counts...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly