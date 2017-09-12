Charlotte couple survives Hurricane Irma as Cat 5 storm in Turks - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte couple survives Hurricane Irma as Cat 5 storm in Turks and Caicos

Credit: Vickie Hughes Credit: Vickie Hughes
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A Charlotte couple who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in the Turks and Caicos Islands claim that they are now trapped after the area was struck by Hurricane Irma. 

Vickie Hughes says her and her husband went to the island on August 28 but says they've been trying to come home to Charlotte for over a week.

Hughes says they are stranded because of American Airlines. Days before Irma struck the islands, the airport told the couple that the all of the flights were booked, according to Hughes. "They knew about this. They were telling people to prepare for it and they just didn't add flights," she said."

According to Hughes, Canadian Airlines was picking up Canadian citizens Monday, but says she can't get an American Airlines flight until Sunday. “We’ve already been bumped three difference days and now they’re telling us six more days as of yesterday," Hughes said. 

There is no internet service at their resort, so the couple is asking family members who are back home to try and communicate with American Airlines.

The couple stayed in a condo during Hurricane Irma. Hughes says she is thankful that her and her husband were safe. “The condos in our building, right next to us, right above us, they’re just gone. But we’re here.”

“It just looks like someone took one giant weedwhacker and went across the whole island," she said. 

She says she's been praying a lot throughout the whole ordeal and grateful her and her husband survived. "We're here and you know you start going, "ok, there's something bigger in play here...why I'm still here," Hughes says. 

Hughes says there has been no power, no water or internet at the resort for nearly a week. She said some resort workers lost everything, but are still helping those stuck at the resort and are beginning to clean up the destruction that was left by Irma. 

“You want to get home to the US where we know our homes are safe and sound…we can’t get there, but yet we feel bad that at some point we’ll get out, but they can’t, they can’t leave this.”

The airport was closed for some time, but has since reopened. 

"It will definitely be a rememberable trip, it's just not a memory I particularly ever wanted to have," Hughes said. 

