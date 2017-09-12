Several Cleveland County Schools closed Tuesday due to power out - | WBTV Charlotte

Several Cleveland County Schools closed Tuesday due to power outage

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Crest High, Crest Middle, and Union Elementary School are closed Tuesday due to loss of power. 

Cleveland County Schools posted about the outage around 8 a.m.

"These schools will be closed today for students with an optional teacher workday for staff," the school district says. 

All other schools will still operate on a two-hour delay as planned. 

