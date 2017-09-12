At least six overdose calls in Rowan since Friday, one fatal

As community leaders work to develop plans to deal the overdose crisis in Rowan and surrounding counties, the numbers continue to increase.

Since Friday there have been at least six overdose calls investigated by law enforcement in Salisbury and in Rowan County, and one case resulted in the death of a 29-year-old.

According to Salisbury Police, Kyle Logan Gardner, 29, died of an overdose in the 700 block of S. Fulton Street on Monday afternoon.

Logan was discovered by his girlfriend. The girl called 911 and EMS responded, but Gardner could not be revived.

The Rowan Sheriff's Office responded to overdose calls in the 300 block of Phillips Avenue in Landis and the 5300 block of Stokes Ferry Road on Friday, the 300 block of Virginia Avenue in China Grove on Saturday, and the 1800 block of Lentz Road and the 1200 block of Brookwood Drive in China Grove on Sunday.

