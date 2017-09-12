Driver collides with CMPD patrol car near uptown - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver collides with CMPD patrol car near uptown

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A driver collided with a marked Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department patrol car while attempting to flee Tuesday morning just northeast of uptown. 

CMPD says officers found a stolen vehicle around 6:42 a.m. on Sylvania Avenue and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver refused. 

Officers were following the vehicle when it collided with a marked patrol car near Woodward Avenue and Lucena Street.

The driver jumped out and ran off on Princehall Avenue, police say. 

The case remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

=

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bud Light delivery truck knocks down utility pole, shuts down South Boulevard

    Bud Light delivery truck knocks down utility pole, shuts down South Boulevard

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-09-12 12:40:20 GMT
    Ben Williamson/WBTVBen Williamson/WBTV

    A south Charlotte road has been shut down in both directions Tuesday morning due to power lines in the roadway. South Boulevard was shut down in both directions due to a crash involving a Bud Light delivery truck. The incident occurred in front of the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 1700 block of South Boulevard. Crews on scene said the delivery truck knocked down a utility pole and pulled down several power lines, which were seen draped across South Boulevard. The utility pole w...

    More >>

    A south Charlotte road has been shut down in both directions Tuesday morning due to power lines in the roadway. South Boulevard was shut down in both directions due to a crash involving a Bud Light delivery truck. The incident occurred in front of the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 1700 block of South Boulevard. Crews on scene said the delivery truck knocked down a utility pole and pulled down several power lines, which were seen draped across South Boulevard. The utility pole w...

    More >>

  • Driver collides with CMPD patrol car near uptown

    Driver collides with CMPD patrol car near uptown

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:35 AM EDT2017-09-12 12:35:31 GMT
    (Micah Smith | WBTV)(Micah Smith | WBTV)

    CMPD says officers found a stolen vehicle around 6:42 a.m. on Sylvania Avenue and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver refused. 

    More >>

    CMPD says officers found a stolen vehicle around 6:42 a.m. on Sylvania Avenue and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver refused. 

    More >>

  • A few downed trees, scattered power outages in Rowan

    A few downed trees, scattered power outages in Rowan

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-09-12 12:04:04 GMT
    David Whisenant-WBTVDavid Whisenant-WBTV

    The remnants of Hurricane Irma brought heavy rains and occasionally powerful wind gusts to Rowan County on Monday and into Tuesday.  

    More >>

    The remnants of Hurricane Irma brought heavy rains and occasionally powerful wind gusts to Rowan County on Monday and into Tuesday.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly