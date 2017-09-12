Driver collides with CMPD patrol car near uptown

A driver collided with a marked Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department patrol car while attempting to flee Tuesday morning just northeast of uptown.

CMPD says officers found a stolen vehicle around 6:42 a.m. on Sylvania Avenue and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver refused.

Officers were following the vehicle when it collided with a marked patrol car near Woodward Avenue and Lucena Street.

The driver jumped out and ran off on Princehall Avenue, police say.

The case remains under investigation.

