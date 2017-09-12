Bud Light delivery truck knocks down utility pole, shuts down South Boulevard for a time

A south Charlotte road was shut down in both directions Tuesday morning due to power lines in the roadway.

All lanes on South Boulevard were shut down due to a crash involving a Bud Light delivery truck. The incident occurred in front of the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 1700 block of South Boulevard.

Crews on scene said the delivery truck knocked down a utility pole and pulled down several power lines, which were seen draped across South Boulevard. The utility pole was seen lying in the roadway.

Crews on scene said this incident is not weather related.

Those headed into Center City were rerouted to East Boulevard. Those driving in the opposite direction and leaving uptown Charlotte were rerouted to Park Road.

No one was hurt in this incident.

