A few downed trees, scattered power outages in Rowan

The remnants of Hurricane Irma brought heavy rains and occasionally powerful wind gusts to Rowan County on Monday and into Tuesday. According to emergency officials there were several reports of downed trees and scattered power outages.

The Tuesday morning update from Ready Rowan noted that "direct storm effects are now subsiding."

The wind advisory posted for the region was allowed to expire at 4:00 am after winds peaked in the early morning hours. Breezy conditions will continue throughout today with occasional showers.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is posted for today and tonight for isolated thunderstorms which may be embedded within the remaining rain bands of Tropical Depression Irma moving north through the area. Cloud-to-ground lightning and locally heavy rain are possible with these storms.

A brief damaging wind gust or two could occur during the showers, even if thunder is not heard.

Overnight storm related damages appear at this hour to have been relatively minor. Numerous scattered reports of trees down affecting some roadways have been received by the 911 center since Monday night.

It is not unlikely with the saturated soil for some additional trees to fall into today.

Duke Energy reports 471 outages across the county with no other outages being noted or reported by any of the other provider.

