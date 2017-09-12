FIRST ALERT: Rainy, wet roads through morning commute

A south Charlotte road has been shut down in both directions Tuesday morning due to power lines in the roadway. South Boulevard was shut down in both directions due to a crash involving a Bud Light delivery truck. The incident occurred in front of the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 1700 block of South Boulevard. Crews on scene said the delivery truck knocked down a utility pole and pulled down several power lines, which were seen draped across South Boulevard. The utility pole w...More >>
CMPD says officers found a stolen vehicle around 6:42 a.m. on Sylvania Avenue and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver refused.More >>
The remnants of Hurricane Irma brought heavy rains and occasionally powerful wind gusts to Rowan County on Monday and into Tuesday.More >>
For hours, rain has been falling and the wind has been blowing, which in Charlotte means that trees are falling down. Duke Energy crews are busy focusing on the fallen trees and limbs that are causing power outages. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Duke Energy are trying to keep the main roads cleared, which then leaves some residential roads closed longer. Off of Archdale Road, crews had to remove a tree that had fallen on power lines and was causing thousands of outages...More >>
