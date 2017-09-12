FIRST ALERT: Rainy, wet roads through morning commute

Irma downgraded to a Depression

Irma is now a tropical depression, which is the good news. The bad news is that she isn't done with us yet. The storm will continue to move across northern Alabama Tuesday and that's where the worst of the weather will be.

The rain will continue to come down across the Carolinas Tuesday morning, which will definitely have an impact on the morning commute. The rain may back off to a shower for a while during the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to be gusty Tuesday morning, and will mainly be in the 20 to 30 mph range.

By late in the day, we should see some signs of improvement as the storm continues to weaken and pull farther away. Other than a parting shower or two, the afternoon hours on Tuesday should be much better with readings rebounding to the warmer 70s and we may even see a bit of sun before the day is over.

Stay safe, better weather is ahead!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

