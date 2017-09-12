FIRST ALERT: Rainy, wet roads through morning commute - | WBTV Charlotte

FIRST ALERT: Rainy, wet roads through morning commute

Al Conklin | WBTV Al Conklin | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
  • Irma downgraded to a Depression
  • Several More Hours of Wind & Rain
  • Where is Hurricane Jose Heading?

Irma is now a tropical depression, which is the good news. The bad news is that she isn't done with us yet. The storm will continue to move across northern Alabama Tuesday and that's where the worst of the weather will be. 

The rain will continue to come down across the Carolinas Tuesday morning, which will definitely have an impact on the morning commute. The rain may back off to a shower for a while during the afternoon hours.  Winds will continue to be gusty Tuesday morning, and will mainly be in the 20 to 30 mph range. 

By late in the day, we should see some signs of improvement as the storm continues to weaken and pull farther away. Other than a parting shower or two, the afternoon hours on Tuesday should be much better with readings rebounding to the warmer 70s and we may even see a bit of sun before the day is over. 

Stay safe, better weather is ahead!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Bud Light delivery truck knocks down utility pole, shuts down South Boulevard

    Ben Williamson/WBTVBen Williamson/WBTV

    A south Charlotte road has been shut down in both directions Tuesday morning due to power lines in the roadway. South Boulevard was shut down in both directions due to a crash involving a Bud Light delivery truck. The incident occurred in front of the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 1700 block of South Boulevard. Crews on scene said the delivery truck knocked down a utility pole and pulled down several power lines, which were seen draped across South Boulevard. The utility pole w...

  • Driver collides with CMPD patrol car near uptown

    (Micah Smith | WBTV)(Micah Smith | WBTV)

    CMPD says officers found a stolen vehicle around 6:42 a.m. on Sylvania Avenue and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver refused. 

  • A few downed trees, scattered power outages in Rowan

    David Whisenant-WBTVDavid Whisenant-WBTV

    The remnants of Hurricane Irma brought heavy rains and occasionally powerful wind gusts to Rowan County on Monday and into Tuesday.  

