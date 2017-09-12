Local firefighters take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire Department, and other departments across the area climbed the Duke Energy Building in Uptown on Saturday, September 9th to honor the 343 New York firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS personnel who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The Charlotte climb was one of many held around the country to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters, police, and EMS.

At these events, participants pay tribute to one fallen hero by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

This tribute not only remembers the sacrifices made on that day, but symbolically completes the heroic journey the men and women started to save others.

“Participating in the climb is a great way for me to remember those who died trying to save others, to build stronger relationships with other KFD members, and gives me a chance to bond with other safety personnel from this area,” stated KFD Team Leader, Engineer Ashley Armstrong.

Participants collect donations as part of the event.

These funds benefit the FDNY Counseling Service Unit and help with costs for FDNY families attending Memorial Weekend and programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support the families of all our national fallen firefighters.

