Local firefighters take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

As community leaders work to develop plans to deal the overdose crisis in Rowan and surrounding counties, the numbers continue to increase.More >>
As community leaders work to develop plans to deal the overdose crisis in Rowan and surrounding counties, the numbers continue to increase.More >>
A south Charlotte road has been shut down in both directions Tuesday morning due to power lines in the roadway. South Boulevard was shut down in both directions due to a crash involving a Bud Light delivery truck. The incident occurred in front of the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 1700 block of South Boulevard. Crews on scene said the delivery truck knocked down a utility pole and pulled down several power lines, which were seen draped across South Boulevard. The utility pole w...More >>
A south Charlotte road has been shut down in both directions Tuesday morning due to power lines in the roadway. South Boulevard was shut down in both directions due to a crash involving a Bud Light delivery truck. The incident occurred in front of the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 1700 block of South Boulevard. Crews on scene said the delivery truck knocked down a utility pole and pulled down several power lines, which were seen draped across South Boulevard. The utility pole w...More >>
CMPD says officers found a stolen vehicle around 6:42 a.m. on Sylvania Avenue and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver refused.More >>
CMPD says officers found a stolen vehicle around 6:42 a.m. on Sylvania Avenue and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver refused.More >>
The remnants of Hurricane Irma brought heavy rains and occasionally powerful wind gusts to Rowan County on Monday and into Tuesday.More >>
The remnants of Hurricane Irma brought heavy rains and occasionally powerful wind gusts to Rowan County on Monday and into Tuesday.More >>