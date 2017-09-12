Irma causes downed trees, power lines throughout Charlotte area - | WBTV Charlotte

Irma causes downed trees, power lines throughout Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Rain has been falling and the winds have been blowing for hours Tuesday morning, which in Charlotte means that trees are falling down. Duke Energy crews are busy focusing on the fallen trees and limbs that are causing power outages. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Duke Energy are trying to keep the main roads cleared, which then forces some residential roads to stay closed longer.

Off of Archdale Road, crews had to remove a tree that had fallen on power lines and was causing thousands of outages. Duke Energy said they have a long list to get to but are planning to work around the clock. 

Other downed trees are still blocking roads. A tree on Commonwealth Avenue snapped early Tuesday morning and barely missed striking a home. However, since the fallen tree is located on a small residential road, it is unclear what time the scene will be cleared. 

A large branch located off of McMillan Street brought down power lines. The power lines were seen running through several yards. 

A family who lives on Draper Avenue was lucky after a huge tree fell on the street and not on top of their home. Police said there are power lines all in the branches, which is why the area was roped off. 

"You need to be careful after a storm because there can be a lot of debris and there can be live wires hidden underneath., Meghan Miles, who is a spokesperson with Duke Energy, said. 

The question now is when these smaller residential roads will reopen as crews are busy trying to keep main arteries as clear as possible. 

If you have a tree down, you can call 311. 

