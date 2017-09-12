"Find My iPhone" app helps save lives of 2 Minnesota boys

Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire Department, and other departments across the area climbed the Duke Energy Building in Uptown on Saturday, September 9th to honor the 343 New York firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS personnel who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
For hours, rain has been falling and the wind has been blowing, which in Charlotte means that trees are falling down. Duke Energy crews are busy focusing on the fallen trees and limbs that are causing power outages. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Duke Energy are trying to keep the main roads cleared, which then leaves some residential roads closed longer. Off of Archdale Road, crews had to remove a tree that had fallen on power lines and was causing thousands of outages...More >>
At 3 p.m., 1,337 customers in the area of Park Road and Fairview Road were impacted. "Adverse weather," is to blame, according to Duke Energy's Outage map.More >>
