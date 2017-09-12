Teen arrested in deadly west Charlotte shooting

One person was shot in the leg in the Grier Heights neighborhood in south Charlotte Tuesday night. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred around 10:22 p.m. in the 400 block of Gene Avenue. Police say two men were sitting in a vehicle in front of a home when they were approached by several people, along with one person who was armed with a gun. The victim who was shot in the leg was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with a minor injury. ...More >>
No one was hurt in an apartment fire in south Charlotte Wednesday morning. The fire occurred at the Randolph Hill Apartments in the 3900 block of Burkland Drive. The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire started on the outside and the inside of one of the apartments. Firefighters said the fire was contained to one apartment. Thirty firefighters responded to the blaze. Crews have not said what the extent of the damages are or what start...More >>
Investigators in central Minnesota say a smartphone app helped save the lives of two boys. CBS Minnesota reports a man located his missing son on Sunday by using the "Find My iPhone" app. It led him to the Little Elk River near the town of Randall. "The river is real slow," Chief Charles Strack of the Randall Police Deparment said. "It's a nice place to cool off." That's exactly what two friends were doing Sunday at the Highway 115 bridge. B...More >>
Utility crew members with the city of Gastonia are heading to southern Georgia and Florida to help restore power to those areas affected by Hurricane Irma. The crews left Gastonia around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. From there, the crews are planning to travel to Monticello, Georgia. RIGHT NOW: Gastonia utility crews are preparing to leave for Georgia to help restore power in areas hit by #Irma. #WatchWBTV pic.twitter.com/AFrA0z1NkD — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahSmith_TV) Sep...More >>
