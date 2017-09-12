Teen arrested in deadly west Charlotte shooting

A teen has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street. Police tweeted about the homicide investigation around 3:40 a.m.

Detectives investigating a homicide in the 1400 block of Rosetta St. One person pronounced deceased — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 12, 2017

A man, later identified as 26-year-old Derrick Lee Banner, was found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Banner was pronounced dead on the scene.

CMPD arrested 18-year-old Montavious Sanchez Berry around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was charged with murder, armed robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

