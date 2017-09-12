One killed in west Charlotte, homicide investigation underway - | WBTV Charlotte

One killed in west Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was killed in west Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted that a homicide investigation is underway in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street. Police tweeted about the incident around 3:40 a.m. 

The victim's name was not released. 

This is Charlotte's 64th homicide of 2017. 

WBTV is trying to learn more information. 

