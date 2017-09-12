Man found fatally shot in vehicle in west Charlotte identified - | WBTV Charlotte

Man found fatally shot in vehicle in west Charlotte identified

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man who was shot and killed in west Charlotte Tuesday morning has been identified. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street. Police tweeted about the homicide investigation around 3:40 a.m. 

A man, later identified as 26-year-old Derrick Lee Banner, was found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 

