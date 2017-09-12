Man found fatally shot in vehicle in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Man found fatally shot in vehicle in west Charlotte

Micah Smith | WBTV Micah Smith | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was shot and killed in west Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street. Police tweeted about the homicide investigation around 3:40 a.m. 

A man was found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.  The victim's name was not released. 

This is Charlotte's 64th homicide of 2017. 

