Man found fatally shot in vehicle in west Charlotte

A man was shot and killed in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street. Police tweeted about the homicide investigation around 3:40 a.m.

A man was found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim's name was not released.

This is Charlotte's 64th homicide of 2017.

