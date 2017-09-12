Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on I-77 in Iredell County

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-77 in Iredell County Monday night, according to troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. on southbound I-77 near mile marker 57, north of Exit 54 to Turnersburg Highway, in Statesville.

Troopers have not said why the pedestrian was in the roadway or if any charges are being filed.

The victim's name has not been released.

