Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on I-77 in Iredell County

At 3 p.m., 1,337 customers in the area of Park Road and Fairview Road were impacted. "Adverse weather," is to blame, according to Duke Energy's Outage map.More >>
At 3 p.m., 1,337 customers in the area of Park Road and Fairview Road were impacted. "Adverse weather," is to blame, according to Duke Energy's Outage map.More >>
The school district said it got the all clear to have school. Some people didn't agree with CMS.More >>
The school district said it got the all clear to have school. Some people didn't agree with CMS.More >>
The district tweeted about the delay at 9:18 p.m. Monday night, stating they would "err on the side of safety."More >>
The district tweeted about the delay at 9:18 p.m. Monday night, stating they would "err on the side of safety."More >>
The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. on southbound I-77 near mile marker 57, north of Exit 54 to Turnersburg Highway, in Statesville.More >>
The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. on southbound I-77 near mile marker 57, north of Exit 54 to Turnersburg Highway, in Statesville.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>