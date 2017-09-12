Man hit, killed by tractor-trailer on I-77 in Iredell County ide - | WBTV Charlotte

Man hit, killed by tractor-trailer on I-77 in Iredell County identified

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A man who was struck and killed on I-77 in Iredell County Monday night has been identified, according to troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. on southbound I-77 near mile marker 57, north of Exit 54 to Turnersburg Highway, in Statesville. 

Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Danny Miller, of Winston Salem, walked into traffic to find help after his pickup truck broke down. 

Miller was struck by a tractor-trailer, troopers say. 

No charges will be filed, according to Highway Patrol. 

