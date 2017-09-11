Uprooted tree lands on moving car in Fort Mill

A tree that was uprooted by storms from Tropical Storm Irma landed on a moving car in Fort Mill Monday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Fort Mill Police officers and power crews responded to Clebourne Street near Grier Street in Fort Mill.

A person driving a silver Chevy on Clebourne was hit by a fallen tree. The tree landed on the hood of the car and took a power line down with it.

Crews at the scene say the driver is OK. The driver's name has not been released.

The downed tree prompted the streets to be blocked off. Traffic was rerouted to N. White Street.

Late Monday night, the downed tree and car were still blocking the road. There was no word on when it would be cleaned up.

Related: Irma's heavy rain, wind bring trees down, leaves hundreds without power in NC

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.