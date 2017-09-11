Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on a 2-hour delay Tuesday due to Irma

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday due to weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

The district tweeted about the delay at 9:18 p.m. Monday night, stating they would "err on the side of safety." In an email, officials said the decision was made after an 8 p.m. updated from local emergency management staff.

URGENT UPDATE: After a recent conference call re: the latest forecast, CMS will err on the side of safety and open on a 2-hr delay Sep. 12. pic.twitter.com/eadxEFgaFC — CMS (@CharMeckSchools) September 12, 2017

The decision came after many criticized the district for operating on a normal schedule Monday while surrounding school districts were closed.

The ASEP program will operate on a regular schedule Tuesday and staff will report on time.

