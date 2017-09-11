Irma's legacy

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Irma is no longer a hurricane, but it did a number on Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. In the Charlotte area, we will feel gusty winds and rain overnight. Already, trees are falling and power is out in spots. Our reporters Alex Giles and Amanda Foster are talking to families who have home damage from falling trees.

I am seeing photos of downtown flooding in Miami, Jacksonville, Savannah and Charleston and I’m amazed. I never thought I’d see those cities’ main streets turned into rushing rivers.

School will be in session two-hours later tomorrow at CMS and for Catholic schools. There are many more in the viewing area calling for delay starts. We’ll have a complete list on our website, WBTV.com.

Charlotte’s airport fared better than others in the southeast, but there are still hundreds of canceled flights which hope to resume by morning. Catch-up day at the airport will be a madhouse of evacuees trying to get back their homes.

Also, tomorrow, it’s primary day for elections. Because of the weather, voter turnout now expected to fall below the ten-percent mark.

Goodbye, Irma. It wasn’t nice to know you.

