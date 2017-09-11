Man pinned when tree falls on home in Mooresville

A man had to be rescued when he was pinned inside a home by a fallen tree Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 120 block of Brookridge Lane in Mooresville. Firefighters at the scene said the 59-year-old man was awake and alert as they worked to free him.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. His condition has not been released. Officials said a woman was also transported for trauma, but that she suffered no physical injuries.

The tree fell as heavy winds and rain from Tropical Storm Irma moved through the area.

