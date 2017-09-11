NC A&T marching band gets 34 million shout-out from Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

N.C. A&T’s marching band has long been a highlight of Aggie football games and has developed quite a loyal following over the years.

Recently, the Aggies band got some praise from an unexpected source -- worldwide recording star Bruno Mars.

Mars is currently performing live on his 24K Magic World Tour.

N.C. A&T beat Gardner-Webb 45-3 in Boiling Springs earlier this month. At halftime, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine, as the A&T band is known, performed several songs by Mars, including “Just The Way You Are” and “That’s What I like.”

The band got a standing ovation at the game from fans, and a few days later, it also got a standing ovation from Mars on Twitter. Mars’ has more than 34 million followers on the social media platform, so the Marching Machine may’ve picked up some new fans.

So dope. They really killed this! The ironic part is I got kicked out of band in high school.?? So to see this brings a huge smile to my soul https://t.co/Eb4xbAeqiK — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) September 5, 2017

Mars’ latest tour stops in Charlotte Thursday at the Spectrum Center.