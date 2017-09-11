BLOG: Local stars lighting it up in college football

While lots of local guys shine on Football Friday Night each and every week, some go on to college and tear it up on the next level as well.

Time to shed a little light on those guys as some may even advance to the ultimate level of the NFL very soon. But even if they don't, there is a sense of pride turning the TV on Saturdays and seeing guys from the WBTV area shine.

We can always say, we saw them first.

Here are just SOME of the outstanding performances from week 2.

QB Mason Rudolph (Northwestern) of Oklahoma State

I have to start with this guys because he is being mentioned as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy and could be a 1st round draft pick when the NFL Draft rolls around in April.

Last week in a win over South Alabama, the former Northwestern star was 25 of 38 passing for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns.

For the season, Mason is completing 73% of his passes.

While I'm talking about Mason, might as well give a shout out to his brother Logan Rudolph who is at Clemson and is already playing for the defending National Champs as a true freshman.

S Tanner Muse (South Point) of Clemson

Speaking of Clemson, former South Point star Tanner Muse is making big plays as he is 4th on the team in tackles with 11.

The sophomore safety had 6 tackles in a win over nationally ranked Auburn Saturday.

QB Chazz Surratt (East Lincoln) of North Carolina

What a start to a career for North Carolina QB Chazz Surratt. This past Saturday against the #17 team in the nation Louisville, the former East Lincoln star was 12 for 14 passing for 168 yards and 2 TD.

For his efforts, Surratt was named the ACC Rookie of the Week.

In a loss last week to Cal, Surratt was 18 for 28 for 161 yards and a TD.

North Carolina is in the midst of a QB competition, but Surratt has clearly out played Brandon Harris. We will see how things shake out Saturday when the Heels take on Old Dominion.

WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams (Butler) of North Carolina

When Anthony Ratliff-Williams signed with North Carolina, he was one of the best QB in the state of North Carolina. Now days, Anthony is making plays for the Heels as a WR and return man.

This past Saturday, he made a statement in a big way with a 94 yard kickoff return for a TD against the Cardinals

His 199 return yards set a UNC single game record.

On Monday, he was named the ACC Specialist of the Week.

RB Jerry Howard (Northwestern) of Georgia Tech

Let's stay in the ACC as true freshman Jerry Howard burst on the scene in a big way.

His 2nd ever carry as a Yellow Jacket and Howard went 65 yards for a TD in a win over Jacksonville State.

He would have 6 carries in the game for 82 yards.

Not bad for the former Northwestern star.

QB Will Grier (Davidson Day) of West Virginia

For the second straight week, Will Grier has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after his eye popping performance against East Carolina last Saturday.

In the win over the Pirates, the former Davidson Day star was 19 of 25 passing for 352 yards and 5 TD. YES, 19 completions and 5 would end up in the end zone. By the way, East Carolina is his father (Chad Grier) alma mater. His son showed no love for pops school.

Grier currently leads the conference in passing yards and passing TDs. Yes, even better than Rudolph at this point.

He could have another impressive game this week as the Mountaineers host Delaware State.

QB Daniel Jones (Charlotte Latin) of Duke

Let's stay with the QB position and go back to the ACC for Daniel Jones of Duke.

The former Charlotte Latin star threw for 305 yards and 2 TD Saturday. He also rushed for 108 yards and 2 more TD.

All of this against a pretty good Northwestern squad.

The Blue Devils are 2-0 and take on Baylor this Saturday.

WR Jaleel Scott (Rock Hill) of New Mexico State

A young man who made a statement in week 1 was former Rock Hill star Jaleel Scott.

In a game against Arizona State, he made a one handed TD grab that very easily could be the catch of the year in college football this season. If you haven't seen it, Google it... It was impressive.

This past Saturday, Scott had 8 catches for 91 yards and a TD.

Even though Scott plays for New Mexico Sate, he will play 2 games on the east coach as the Aggies will make a trip to Appalachian State on October 7th and will be at Georgia Southern on October 14th. Got a feeling a lot of folks from Football City USA will try and catch him then.

How about some guys at Division 2? Well, we got some local stars there too.

WR Sam Mobley (Parkwood) of Catawba

The former Parkwood star did work in a win over VMI this past Saturday.

Mobley had 8 catches for 211 yards and 1 TD in an upset victory over the FCS teams.

On Monday, he was named the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

LB Devon Hunt (Richmond Senior) of Shaw

Hunt was a busy man this past Saturday in a game versus NC Central.

The former Richmond Senior star had a game high 10 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss.

He currently leads the team in tackles and tackles for loss.

On Monday, he was named the CIAA Linebacker of the Week.

DE Jarell Bright (Mallard Creek) of Winston-Salem State

How about one more local star doing big things in the CIAA?

Former Mallard Creek star Jarell Bright had 14 tackles in a loss to Bowie State this past Saturday. He also had 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss.

For his efforts, he was named the conference Defensive Lineman of the Week.

This is just a small sample of the players from our area that are doing big things at the next level. As the year goes on, I hope to continue to shine some light on some of these stars.

They deserve it.

NATE

