ACC FOOTBALL: ACC Weekly Football Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 11, 2017

@ACCFootball

Weekly Football Release: http://theacc.co/fb17rel

Upcoming Schedule

?

Saturday, September 16

No. 9/8 Oklahoma State at Pitt, Noon, ESPN

Connecticut at Virginia, Noon, ESPN2

Furman at NC State, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network

Baylor at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Utah State at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 16/16 Virginia Tech at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Central Michigan at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network Extra

North Carolina at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m., Stadium

No. 3/2 Clemson at No. 14/14 Louisville, 8 p.m., ABC

Georgia Tech at UCF, cancelled

ACC Football Notes

Week three of the ACC schedule is highlighted by No. 3/2 Clemson’s visit to No. 14/14 Louisville Saturday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. ESPN’s College GameDay Built by the Home Depot will broadcast from the Louisville campus. It is the second-straight season GameDay has broadcast from the Clemson-Louisville game.

When Clemson faces Louisville on Saturday evening, it will be just the fourth time in college football history that the defending national champions will face the reigning Heisman Trophy winner (Lamar Jackson). It will be just the third time it has happened in the regular season.

Due to Hurricane Irma, the Miami at Florida State game, originally scheduled for Sept. 16, has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 7. To give both teams equal rest, the Georgia Tech at Miami game was moved from Thursday, October 12, to Saturday, October 14.

After opening the season on September 2, both Miami and Florida State will have a 21-day break between contests. Miami’s next game is Sept. 23 vs. Toledo, while the Seminoles’ next contest is Sept. 23 at NC State.

The ACC is the only conference with five teams among the top 17 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. Clemson is No. 3, followed by No. 11 Florida State, No. 14 Louisville, No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 17 Miami.

Duke, which has outscored its first two opponents by 77 points, faces Baylor Saturday. The Blue Devils have an opportunity to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2014. Duke’s 101 points through two games are the most by the Blue Devils in any two-game stretch since 1945.

Georgia Tech’s football game at UCF, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, has been cancelled due to the effects of Hurricane Irma, the schools announced on Monday. With no mutual bye week, the game will not be rescheduled.

For the second-straight week, Pitt faces a top 10 opponent when ninth-ranked Oklahoma State visits the Steel City. Last week, the Panthers fell to No. 4 Penn State, 33-14.

No. 16/16 Virginia Tech travels to Greenville, North Carolina, for its first true road game of the season against East Carolina. The Hokies won last year in Blacksburg, 54-17. Virginia Tech is allowing just 19.0 points per game, while the Pirates have scored just 17.0 per game through the first two weeks.

Boston College is the first of five ACC opponents on Notre Dame’s schedule. The Fighting Irish have won five straight over the Eagles.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson had 525 total yards of offense in a win last week at North Carolina and now owns two of the top 10, and three of the top 20, single-game total offensive performances in ACC history. Jackson leads the nation in total offense and needs just 37 rushing yards to set an ACC career mark for rushing yards by a QB.

Clemson posted 11 sacks in a 14-6 win over No. 13 Auburn, the most by any ACC team since the NCAA began compiling single-game sack totals in 2000. Defensive end Austin Bryant had four sacks and was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation Defensive Player of the Week.