KANNAPOLIS INTIMIDATORS: Game One Of Kannapolis vs. Greenville Series Postponed

Game 1 of Championship Series postponed

Kannapolis, Greenville to begin best-of-5 series on Tuesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Sept. 11, 2017) – Monday night’s South Atlantic League Championship Series opening game between the Kannapolis Intimidators and Greenville Drive has been postponed due to rain at Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System. Game 1 of the SAL Championship Series will now be played on Tuesday in Kannapolis at 7:05 p.m. with Game 2 of the best-of-5 series moving to Wednesday at 7:05 p.m., also in Kannapolis. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. on both days.

Tickets for Monday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for either Tuesday or Wednesday’s Championship Series games as well as for any home game during the 2018 regular season. Exchanges can be made at the F&M Bank Box Office. In the event of another rainout on Tuesday, the Intimidators and Drive would play a doubleheader on Wednesday in Kannapolis comprising two 9-inning games before the series shifts to Greenville on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR RAIN CHECK INFORMATION

The Northern Division Champion Kannapolis Intimidators last won the SAL in 2005 and are playing for their second title in franchise history. The Southern Division Champion Greenville Drive are in search of the organization’s first championship. Kannapolis is hosting Games 1 and 2 of the series while Game 3 - and Games 4 and 5 if necessary - will be played in Greenville beginning on Thursday. Tickets are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267 or by visiting IntimidatorsBaseball.com.

