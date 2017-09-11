Man wanted in Wingate University area McDonald's robbery - | WBTV Charlotte

Man wanted in Wingate University area McDonald's robbery

(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
A man is wanted for robbing a McDonald's in Wingate early Sunday morning.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says the robber went into the McDonald's near Wingate University and robbed the place with a small caliber handgun. 

The robber is described as an older, heavy set white man. Deputies say he fled in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck being driven by a white man with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wingate Police Department at (704) 233-1697 or Crime Stoppers.

