Man wanted in Wingate University area McDonald's robbery

A man is wanted for robbing a McDonald's in Wingate early Sunday morning.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says the robber went into the McDonald's near Wingate University and robbed the place with a small caliber handgun.

The robber is described as an older, heavy set white man. Deputies say he fled in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck being driven by a white man with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wingate Police Department at (704) 233-1697 or Crime Stoppers.

