State of Emergency issued in Caldwell County due to weather from Irma

A State of Emergency was issued in Caldwell County Monday due to the remnants of Hurricane Irma and the potential hazards they brought.

The State of Emergency went into effect at 4 p.m. and "will remain in effect until officials recommend that a declaration to terminate the State of Emergency is made," county officials said.

Chairman Randy Church said the possible heavy rain and wind could disrupt emergency service response or other public services and utilities.

“This declaration has been made in preparation for the potential impacts the remnants of Hurricane Irma could have on Caldwell County; this is in no way a reason for panic or worry," said Emergency Services Director Dino DiBernardi. "This will simply allow the Department of Emergency Services to implement and function under the County’s Emergency Operations Plan and will also assist in obtaining any resources that may be needed. As we recommend for our citizens, Caldwell County is preparing for potential impacts of the storm.”

The declaration came as power outages and reports of downed trees began to spread across the WBTV viewing area.

