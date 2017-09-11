Multiple area school districts to operate on 2-hour delay Tuesday

Catawba County, Hickory, Anson County and Alexander County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

"This decision is due to wind and rain related weather conditions tonight that could result in power outages, flooding as well as trees blocking roads," Anson County Schools posted.

Heavy winds and rainfall are expected to pick up Monday night.

"Please continue monitoring for additional communications in case another change needs to be made," Anson County Schools posted on their website.

