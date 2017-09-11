Irma's heavy rain, wind bring trees down, leaves hundreds without power in NC

Heavy wind and rain moved into the WBTV viewing area Monday, bringing down trees and leaving many without power.

At 3 p.m., 1,337 customers in the area of Park Road and Fairview Road had been impacted. "Adverse weather," is to blame for the outages, according to Duke Energy's Outage map.

By 5 p.m., power was restored to most of those south Charlotte residents, but more than 400 were without power in the Ballantyne area. Around 300 in the east and southeast Charlotte area were also without power.

CLICK HERE to view Duke Energy's Outage Map.

NC Public Safety said nearly 5,500 were without power around 5 p.m., mostly in western North Carolina.

Duke Energy reporting nearly 5500 without power in NC, most in western NC; more than 2500 in Jackson County, 1279 in Transylvania #IrmaNC — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) September 11, 2017

The weather also brought trees down and knocked out power in several areas outside of Charlotte.

Trees were blocking roadways in several areas of Fort Mill, and Rock Hill officials said about 3,000 people were affected by a power outage at the Charlotte Avenue substation.

Power outage out of the Charlotte Ave substation affecting about 3000 customers. Remember--when lights are out, treat as 4-way stop! — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) September 11, 2017

The National Weather Service (NWS) said between 3 and 4 p.m. trees fell and blocked roads on the 1100 block of Whitmar Lake Road off of Hwy 226 in Cleveland County and near the intersection of SC 9 and Richburg Road in Chester County.

At 4 p.m., a State of Emergency was declared in Caldwell County due to potential hazards caused by the weather.

