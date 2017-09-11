'Adverse weather' leaves 1,300+ without power in south Charlotte

More than 1,300 homes were without power in south Charlotte Monday afternoon due to weather in the area.

At 3 p.m., 1,337 customers in the area of Park Road and Fairview Road had been impacted. "Adverse weather," is to blame for the outages, according to Duke Energy's Outage map.

The first outage was reported at 2:10 p.m.

Duke Energy crews expect to have power fully restored by 5 p.m.

At least 67 homes were also without power in the Windsor Park area.

Duke Energy reported more than 3,627 homes lost power in the state, and 1,425 of those outages were in Mecklenburg County, according to the Emergency Management System.

