Travelers forced to change plans at Charlotte airport due to cancellations

Passengers are having to make other arrangements as airlines canceled hundreds of flights in and out of the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in response to Irma, which was downgraded to a tropical storm around 8 a.m.

American Airlines canceled more than 300 flights in Charlotte due to strong winds from the storm. The number includes cancellations from Florida and the Caribbean from earlier.

Gusts are expected to reach 40 miles per hour in the Charlotte area as Irma continues moving northwest across the Southeast.

A group of U.S. Marines are among those who are stranded at the airport. The marines were bound for Jacksonville, North Carolina and are now waiting in a secured area used by the USO.

Marines unable to fly back to Jacksonville, NC relaxing @USOofNC. It will stay open all night for stranded heroes. #IRMA ???? pic.twitter.com/sMHAuSpn4g — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) September 11, 2017

The flight tracking data company, FlightAware, shows Charlotte on their Misery Map, but the airport is faring better than most that are located further south. As of Monday afternoon, several airports in Florida were still closed.

Travelers can check with their individual airline or Flightaware here. Car rental companies are seeing more business at the Charlotte airport because of the flight delays and cancellations.

