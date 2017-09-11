20-year-old charged in deadly Monroe wreck

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a wreck in Monroe Monday morning.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the fatal wreck occurred around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Rocky River Road and eastbound US 74.

Police say the victim, identified as Breanna Rae Ringerson, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra and was stopped at a light when 20-year-old Myles Daylon Pace, who was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger, struck the rear of her vehicle.

Ringerson was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Police said Pace was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main and was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Additional charges may be filed, police say. It is unclear what caused the wreck.

"Eastbound traffic was shut down for nearly two hours," Monroe police said.

