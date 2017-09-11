20-year-old charged in deadly Monroe wreck

A Salisbury woman accused of conducting medical procedures using non-medical silicone and causing the death of a teen has pleaded guilty in the case.More >>
The chunk of steel, which resembles an open book, was unveiled Monday as part of a 9/11 memorial.
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a wreck in Monroe Monday morning. According to the Monroe Police Department, the fatal wreck occurred around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Rocky River Road and eastbound US 74. Police say the victim, identified as Breanna Rae Ringerson, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra and was stopped at a light when 20-year-old Myles Daylon Pace struck the rear of her vehicle. Ringerson was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
Albemarle police say the robber walked up to the register to make a purchase and handed the cashier a note demanding money.
