Man wanted in Albemarle Walmart robbery

A man is wanted for robbing a Walmart in Albemarle Sunday morning.

Albemarle police say the robber walked up to the register to make a purchase and handed the cashier a note demanding money.

The man left in a white vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured, police say.

The robber is described as a light-skinned black man with a beard. He was wearing a camouflage coat with a hood, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or 704-984-9511, where an anonymous tip may be submitted.

