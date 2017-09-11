Man wanted in Albemarle Walmart robbery - | WBTV Charlotte

Man wanted in Albemarle Walmart robbery

ALBEMARLE, NC (WBTV) -

A man is wanted for robbing a Walmart in Albemarle Sunday morning. 

Albemarle police say the robber walked up to the register to make a purchase and handed the cashier a note demanding money.

The man left in a white vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured, police say. 

The robber is described as a light-skinned black man with a beard. He was wearing a camouflage coat with a hood, blue jeans, and white shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or 704-984-9511, where an anonymous tip may be submitted. 

