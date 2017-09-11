Man wanted in Albemarle Walmart robbery

The chunk of steel, which resembles an open book, was unveiled Monday as part of a 9/11 memorial.More >>
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a wreck in Monroe Monday morning. According to the Monroe Police Department, the fatal wreck occurred around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Rocky River Road and eastbound US 74. Police say the victim, identified as Breanna Rae Ringerson, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra and was stopped at a light when 20-year-old Myles Daylon Pace struck the rear of her vehicle. Ringerson was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. Poli...More >>
Albemarle police say the robber walked up to the register to make a purchase and handed the cashier a note demanding money.More >>
A highway in Rowan County was shut down for some time Monday after a private company disrupted a gas line. According to a spokesperson with the city of Kannapolis, NC-3 was closed between Kannapolis Parkway and Charlie Walker Road while repairs are being made to the gas line. Repairs may take three hours, the spokesperson said. It is unclear what time the highway is expected to reopen. City officials are asking drivers to "please avoid the area." Yo...More >>
