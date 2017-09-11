NC-3 Highway shut down following gas line disruption

A highway in Kannapolis was shut down for some time Monday after a private company disrupted a gas line.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Kannapolis, NC-3 was closed between Kannapolis Parkway and Charlie Walker Road while repairs are being made to the gas line.

Repairs may take three hours, the spokesperson said. It is unclear what time the highway is expected to reopen.

City officials are asking drivers to "please avoid the area." You can take a detour into Kannapolis by taking Charlie Walker Road to Tuckasegee Road to Pagemont Road and then to NC-3 or Kannapolis Parkway to Rogers Lake Road.

