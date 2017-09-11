Gas line disruption shuts down NC-3 Highway for some time

A highway in Kannapolis was shut down for some time Monday afternoon after a private company disrupted a gas line.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Kannapolis, NC-3 was closed between Kannapolis Parkway and Charlie Walker Road while repairs were being made to the gas line.

The closure was announced shortly before 12 p.m. The road reopened around 1:13 p.m.

During the road closure, city officials asked drivers to "avoid the area." Drivers were able to take a detour by driving on Charlie Walker Road to Tuckasegee Road to Pagemont Road and then to NC-3 or Kannapolis Parkway to Rogers Lake Road.

