American Airlines cancels 300 Charlotte flights because of Irma

CHARLOTTE, NC (Mark Price and Ely Portillo/Charlotte Observer) - American Airlines said Monday that it’s canceling about 300 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport because of anticipated winds associated with Irma.

Those canceled flights — about half of American Airlines’ daily schedule at Charlotte — include almost all of the airline’s regional flights from Charlotte, which are operated on smaller planes that are more vulnerable to crosswinds and other hazardous conditions. The Charlotte cancellations are in addition to canceled flights in Florida, where American Airlines operates a hub in Miami and the Caribbean.

American Airlines has posted travel alerts online at www.aa.com. Some flights are eligible for rebooking without a fee if they’ve been impacted by the storm.

American Airlines is the main carrier in Charlotte, operating more than 90 percent of the airport’s daily flights, and the airport is the company’s second-busiest hub.

“Our team of meteorologists at the American Airlines integrated operations center in Fort Worth, Texas, continue to closely monitor the track of this storm,” according to a company statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration also warned Charlotte travelers to expect flight delays because of the wind and rain associated with Irma, which was downgraded Monday to a tropical storm.

Irma continues to move north through Florida, causing airport closures across that state.

Delta canceled 800 flights in Atlanta as crosswinds approached early Monday.

For up-to-the-minute air traffic operations information, visit fly.faa.gov, and follow @FAANews on Twitter for the latest news and air traffic alerts.