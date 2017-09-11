Gunshot fired through floor of east Charlotte apartment complex

Three people were charged in connection with a shooting inside an east Charlotte apartment Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment in the 5200 block of Firelight Lane. A victim told police that someone who lived in the above apartment shot through the floor, which then "traveled through the ceiling" of the victim's apartment.

Police said Joseph Shawn Adams, 29, Bernard James, 27, and Andrew Adam Small, 30, were all found in the apartment where the shooting occurred. Officers found a firearm and a shotgun inside the apartment.

The shotgun had been reported stolen from a home on Idlewild Road in 2008, CMPD said. Police say multiple blank credit and pre-paid cards were seized from the scene which were related to credit card fraud.

The three men were charged with shooting into an occupied property, discharging a firearm in the city limits, felony conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting arrest.

Police did not say whether anyone was injured in the incident.

