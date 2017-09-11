Search underway for missing Lincoln County man - | WBTV Charlotte

Search underway for missing Lincoln County man

Myers (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office) Myers (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing Iron Station man who was last seen Saturday. 

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old John Michael Myers was last seen at his home in the 1400 block of Morningside Drive around 1 p.m. Deputies say Myers left his home without telling anyone where he was headed. 

Myers was last known to be in the Lincolnton area where he had made purchases at multiple locations Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. 

Myers is described as being 6-foot-6 and weighs around 210 pounds, deputies say. He has brown hair and green eyes.

The sheriff's office said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes, glasses with a silver frame and a white ball cap. 

Deputies say Myers was driving a 2017 four-door silver Dodge Ram, with NC plate BDE4734. 

If you have any information on Myers' whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050.

