Missing Lincoln County man found safe

A missing Iron Station man was found safe Monday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old John Michael Myers was previously seen Saturday at his home in the 1400 block of Morningside Drive around 1 p.m. Deputies say Myers left his home without telling anyone where he was headed.

Before being located, Myers was last known to be in the Lincolnton area where he had made purchases at multiple locations Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

