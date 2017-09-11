After school, athletic activities canceled for Union County Public Schools

All of the after school and athletic activities for Union County Public Schools were canceled Monday due to "potential storm weather conditions" following the possible threat of Hurricane Irma in the Carolinas.

According to a press release, the Union County Public School After School Program will remain open until 6 p.m.

.@UCPS_MonroeNC cancels after school activities today due to weather- no word yet from @CharMeckSchools @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/bjUbqpC0IS — Dedrick Russell WBTV (@dedrickrussell) September 11, 2017

School officials released this statement Monday:

"UCPS staff will remain in contact with local and state law enforcement and emergency management agencies today and tomorrow to monitor weather and road conditions."

Public schools in Union County will dismiss at normal times, school officials said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.