After school, athletic activities canceled for Union County Publ - | WBTV Charlotte

After school, athletic activities canceled for Union County Public Schools

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

All of the after school and athletic activities for Union County Public Schools were canceled Monday due to "potential storm weather conditions" following the possible threat of Hurricane Irma in the Carolinas. 

According to a press release, the Union County Public School After School Program will remain open until 6 p.m. 

School officials released this statement Monday:

"UCPS staff will remain in contact with local and state law enforcement and emergency management agencies today and tomorrow to monitor weather and road conditions."

Public schools in Union County will dismiss at normal times, school officials said. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • No Irma? No problem. Polls open tomorrow in mayor, council primaries.

    No Irma? No problem. Polls open tomorrow in mayor, council primaries.

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-09-11 15:38:10 GMT
    Voters line the machines at Precinct 008 at Myers Park Traditional School during a recent primary. (David T. Foster ||| | The Charlotte Observer)Voters line the machines at Precinct 008 at Myers Park Traditional School during a recent primary. (David T. Foster ||| | The Charlotte Observer)
    Charlotte voters can expect a wet and windy day as go to the polls Tuesday to nominate candidates for mayor and city council. The primaries will essentially choose council members from three districts where there’s no general election. And they’ll nominate candidates in other districts where one party dominates. More than 12,000 voters cast ballots in early voting. That’s about 2.3 percent of eligible voters in what’s expected to be a low-turnout primary. Tha...More >>
    Charlotte voters can expect a wet and windy day as go to the polls Tuesday to nominate candidates for mayor and city council. The primaries will essentially choose council members from three districts where there’s no general election. And they’ll nominate candidates in other districts where one party dominates. More than 12,000 voters cast ballots in early voting. That’s about 2.3 percent of eligible voters in what’s expected to be a low-turnout primary. Tha...More >>

  • American Airlines cancels 300 Charlotte flights because of Irma

    American Airlines cancels 300 Charlotte flights because of Irma

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-09-11 15:31:35 GMT
    (David T. Foster, III | Charlotte Observer)(David T. Foster, III | Charlotte Observer)

    American Airlines has posted travel alerts online at www.aa.com.

    More >>

    American Airlines has posted travel alerts online at www.aa.com.

    More >>

  • Gunshot fired through floor of east Charlotte apartment complex

    Gunshot fired through floor of east Charlotte apartment complex

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-09-11 15:24:46 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)
    Three people were charged in connection with a shooting inside an east Charlotte apartment Saturday.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment in the 5200 block of Firelight Lane. A victim told police that someone who lived in the above apartment shot through the floor, which then "traveled through the ceiling" of the victim's apartment. Police said Joseph Shawn Adams, 29, Bernard James, ...More >>
    Three people were charged in connection with a shooting inside an east Charlotte apartment Saturday.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment in the 5200 block of Firelight Lane. A victim told police that someone who lived in the above apartment shot through the floor, which then "traveled through the ceiling" of the victim's apartment. Police said Joseph Shawn Adams, 29, Bernard James, ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly