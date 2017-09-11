After school athletic activities canceled for multiple counties - | WBTV Charlotte

After school athletic activities canceled for multiple counties

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools and Union County Public Schools canceled after school athletic activities and meetings Monday. 

After school activities for Union County Public Schools were canceled due to "potential storm weather conditions" following the possible threat of Tropical Storm Irma in the Carolinas. 

According to a spokesperson with Caldwell County Schools, the district canceled all sport activities "due to deteriorating weather."

North Iredell Middle School posted this statement on their Facebook page Monday:

CMS tweeted their cancellation included all indoor and outdoor meetings and activities.

CMS says the cancellation includes indoor and outdoor practices, indoor and outdoor contests, and any scheduled athletic meetings.

"The district encourages student-athletes and coaches to stay off the roads and be safe this afternoon and evening," CMS says. The After School Enrichment Program (ASEP) will operate on a normal schedule.

According to a press release, the Union County Public School After School Program will remain open until 6 p.m. 

Union County school officials released this statement Monday:

"UCPS staff will remain in contact with local and state law enforcement and emergency management agencies today and tomorrow to monitor weather and road conditions."

Public schools in Union County will dismiss at normal times, school officials said. 

School officials with Caldwell County Schools released this statement Monday:

"Currently, the school district is operating on a normal schedule; however, be poised and ready for any announcements that may affect operations tomorrow."

