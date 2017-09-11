After school athletic activities canceled for CMS, Union County - | WBTV Charlotte

After school athletic activities canceled for CMS, Union County Public Schools

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Union County Public Schools canceled after school athletic activities and meetings Monday. 

After school activities for Union County Public Schools were canceled due to "potential storm weather conditions" following the possible threat of Tropical Storm Irma in the Carolinas. 

CMS tweeted their cancellation included all indoor and outdoor meetings and activities.

CMS says the cancellation includes indoor and outdoor practices, indoor and outdoor contests, and any scheduled athletic meetings.

"The district encourages student-athletes and coaches to stay off the roads and be safe this afternoon and evening," CMS says. The After School Enrichment Program (ASEP) will operate on a normal schedule.

According to a press release, the Union County Public School After School Program will remain open until 6 p.m. 

Union County school officials released this statement Monday:

"UCPS staff will remain in contact with local and state law enforcement and emergency management agencies today and tomorrow to monitor weather and road conditions."

Public schools in Union County will dismiss at normal times, school officials said. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

