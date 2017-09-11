Man shot multiple times in Albemarle - | WBTV Charlotte

Man shot multiple times in Albemarle

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
ALBEMARLE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was shot and injured in Albemarle Sunday.

Albemarle police say officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of S. Fourth Street around midnight. Officers were told the man was shot and loaded into a vehicle before being rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say they have several people of interest in the case that they plan to arrest soon. 

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or 704-984-9511, where anonymous tips can be submitted.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • No Irma? No problem. Polls open tomorrow in mayor, council primaries.

    No Irma? No problem. Polls open tomorrow in mayor, council primaries.

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-09-11 15:38:10 GMT
    Voters line the machines at Precinct 008 at Myers Park Traditional School during a recent primary. (David T. Foster ||| | The Charlotte Observer)Voters line the machines at Precinct 008 at Myers Park Traditional School during a recent primary. (David T. Foster ||| | The Charlotte Observer)
    Charlotte voters can expect a wet and windy day as go to the polls Tuesday to nominate candidates for mayor and city council. The primaries will essentially choose council members from three districts where there’s no general election. And they’ll nominate candidates in other districts where one party dominates. More than 12,000 voters cast ballots in early voting. That’s about 2.3 percent of eligible voters in what’s expected to be a low-turnout primary. Tha...More >>
    Charlotte voters can expect a wet and windy day as go to the polls Tuesday to nominate candidates for mayor and city council. The primaries will essentially choose council members from three districts where there’s no general election. And they’ll nominate candidates in other districts where one party dominates. More than 12,000 voters cast ballots in early voting. That’s about 2.3 percent of eligible voters in what’s expected to be a low-turnout primary. Tha...More >>

  • American Airlines cancels 300 Charlotte flights because of Irma

    American Airlines cancels 300 Charlotte flights because of Irma

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-09-11 15:31:35 GMT
    (David T. Foster, III | Charlotte Observer)(David T. Foster, III | Charlotte Observer)

    American Airlines has posted travel alerts online at www.aa.com.

    More >>

    American Airlines has posted travel alerts online at www.aa.com.

    More >>

  • Gunshot fired through floor of east Charlotte apartment complex

    Gunshot fired through floor of east Charlotte apartment complex

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-09-11 15:24:46 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)
    Three people were charged in connection with a shooting inside an east Charlotte apartment Saturday.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment in the 5200 block of Firelight Lane. A victim told police that someone who lived in the above apartment shot through the floor, which then "traveled through the ceiling" of the victim's apartment. Police said Joseph Shawn Adams, 29, Bernard James, ...More >>
    Three people were charged in connection with a shooting inside an east Charlotte apartment Saturday.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment in the 5200 block of Firelight Lane. A victim told police that someone who lived in the above apartment shot through the floor, which then "traveled through the ceiling" of the victim's apartment. Police said Joseph Shawn Adams, 29, Bernard James, ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly