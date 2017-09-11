Man shot multiple times in Albemarle

A man was shot and injured in Albemarle Sunday.

Albemarle police say officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of S. Fourth Street around midnight. Officers were told the man was shot and loaded into a vehicle before being rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they have several people of interest in the case that they plan to arrest soon.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or 704-984-9511, where anonymous tips can be submitted.

