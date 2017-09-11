Cabarrus County Fair closes Monday due to weather

The Cabarrus County Fair will not be operating Monday due to weather conditions, county officials say.

The fair, held at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center at 4751 Highway 49 North in Concord, will resume normal hours on Tuesday.

The fair is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Irma is expected to bring gusty winds and rainfall to the area Monday evening.

